Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson's relationship has "escalated quickly".

The 41-year-old reality TV star and comedian Pete, 28, started dating earlier this year after meeting on the set of 'Saturday Night Live' and their romance has gotten serious fast.

A source told Us Weekly: "Kim and Pete are getting serious. Things have definitely escalated quickly but in a healthy, fun way. Right now, they are just enjoying their time together and seeing where things go.

"Kim doesn’t want to rush into anything too serious but she is enjoying the early stages [of her new relationship with Pete].

"They are super smitten over each other though, that’s for sure."

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Kim - who has children North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, with estranged husband Kanye West - and Pete are already very "comfortable" with each other.

And Kim is visibly "very happy" with she's with the comedian.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star's friends think he's "exactly what [Kim] needed" after her split from Kanye.

The comedian - who has previously dated the likes of Kate Beckinsale and Kaia Gerber - is helping the TV star to move on from her marriage.

An insider recently said: "He's exactly what Kim needed after her divorce - someone to make her laugh and just have a fun time with.

"The end of her marriage was a very dark time for her and Pete has been the best antidote."

Pete is determined to make their romance his priority.

The 'Saturday Night Live' star has been making frequent trips between Los Angeles and New York over recent weeks, and he's constantly referring to Kim as "my girl".

Speaking about their romance, the insider explained: "He's flying back and forth and spending more time in LA when he can to see Kim. He's so into her and is always 'my girl' this and 'my girl' that."