Allegra has “grown up” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 18-year-old singer has reflected on the “highs and lows” of the last two years and is thankful she’s always had her music to use as an outlet.

She exclusively told BANG Showbiz: “I definitely feel like I’ve grown up during the pandemic.

"There have been highs and there have defiantly been some lows but I put it all in my music.

“It’s a way which allows me to express myself in a different light. I don’t think I would have gotten through it without music.”

The ‘If You Wanna Love Me’ hitmaker hopes next year will allow her fans to “get to know” her better through her music.

Asked her plans for 2022, she said: “I really want to release an EP next year!

“There’s just so much that I want to write about but I also want my fans to get to know me better!

“I want to be living and breathing music so I hope to be doing it lot more next year.”

Allegra always makes New Year’s resolutions but she doesn’t hold out much hope of sticking to them.

She admitted: “I always make the typical New Year’s resolutions like being healthier, be more organised, sleep more but never really stick to them.”

And the ‘Do What I Want’ singer is planning to ring in 2022 in style.

She said: “I always have a big party with friends on New Year’s Eve! Its tradition and I can’t wait!”