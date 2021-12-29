Heather Rae Young wants to freeze her eggs.

The ‘Selling Sunset’ star, 34 - who tied the knot with real estate investor Tarek El Moussa back in October after dating for two years – is preparing for starting a family by freezing her eggs from next week.

Speaking in a TikTok video, she explained: “I just did my ultrasound and [the doctor] is checking to see how many follicles I have.

“I have six on one side and then on the other side I have a cyst, which is fine they just monitor it, but she could not find any follicles on that side so if we decide to move forward, we will start the process next week to get me ready for the egg-freezing in January,

“Last time I did this, I got six healthy eggs, so I have six on ice right now.

“Now I'm going to do my blood to see where my egg count is and progesterone and just see where my levels are at. So that is up next, and once we get that information we'll find out how many eggs I have, since in the past I had low fertility and low egg count.”

The realty star added that she would be sharing her entire fertility process on social media with her fans in order to help people going through the same process.

She captioned her video: “Going to be sharing my fertility process on ig, hope this can help some of you ladies #fertility #fertilityjourney (sic).”

Tarek, 40, already has two children from his previous marriage, eleven-year-old daughter Taylor and four-year-old son Brayden.

Heather first spoke about her fertility plans after the pair tied the knot at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Resort earlier this year.

She said: “We're going to freeze embryos first, go from there and then see what happens.”