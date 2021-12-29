A handwritten poem by Tupac Shakur for a former lover is up for auction online.

The poem, titled ‘All Eye was Lookin 4’ - and believed to be the origins of the late rapper’s hit ‘All Eyez on Me’ - is currently open for bids on Moments in Time, an online celebrity memorabilia site.

The poem – thought to have been written for a woman called Simi - begins: “4 Romeo there was Juliet, 4 Sampson was Delilah, 4 Heaven there was hell, 4 water there is fire, but me, I walk alone w life, w search of something pure, then I came across a woman who was All I wasz looking for.”

Currently, the opening bid for the poem, which was written on 26 August 1995, the year before the rapper died, is $95,000.

Meanwhile, two years ago Madonna lost her appeal to stop the sale of a letter Tupac sent her when they broke up.

The songstress sued online auctioneer Gotta Have It! Collectibles and her former friend and art consultant, Darlene Lutz, for attempting to sell a note from her late former lover which revealed that he thought their romance could jeopardise his career because of their different races.

However, the New York State Appeals Court ruled that Madonna can't pursue claims against Lutz or Gotta Have Rock and Roll for selling the letter, as well as silk underwear that belonged to the 'Material Girl' hitmaker and a hairbrush with strands of her hair, to the online auction house.

The lawyer for Lutz and the company, Hartley Bernstein, said in a statement: "We feel that the court came to the absolutely correct decision and it's good to know that justice is blind to things like celebrity and that facts will prevail."

Madonna previously insisted her love letter shouldn't be sold because it was "intensely personal".

She recalled: "I have a specific memory of receiving that letter because I had a close personal relationship with Tupac Shakur and I specifically remember receiving a phone call from him while he was in jail. My recollection is that he had one of his friends hand deliver the letter to my home in Manhattan. I also have a specific memory of reading the letter. In particular, I remember that he apologised to me. I never gave this letter away. It is intensely personal."