Betty White jokes Ryan Reynolds is crushing on her

© BANG Media International

Tags

Betty White has joked that Ryan Reynolds can't get over her.

The 99-year-old actress starred alongside Ryan, 45, and Sandra Bullock, 57, in 2009 movie 'The Proposal' and quipped that Ryan - who is married to Blake Lively - has a huge crush on her but she has her eye on another actor.

She told PEOPLE: "I've heard Ryan can't get over his thing for me but Robert Redford is The One."

Ryan said he has been a fan of Betty "for as long as I can remember" and joked she is "a typical Capricorn. Sleeps all day. Out all night boozing and snacking on men."

He also praised her work in sitcom 'Golden Girls', saying: "I heard that scripts for Golden Girls were only 35 pages, which makes sense because so many of the laughs come from Betty simply looking at her castmates."

Sandra added: "Timing isn't easy in comedy, because you have to navigate other people's timing. Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless. The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene."

Betty - who will turn 100 on January 17 - said she feels lucky to be in such good health at her advanced age.

She explained: "I'm so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age. It's amazing."

Betty was "born a cockeyed optimist" and she thinks that's the key to her positive outlook.

She said: "I got it from my mom, and that never changed. I always find the positive."

Betty also thinks that her diet is one of the keys to her good health.

She quipped: "I try to avoid anything green. I think it's working."

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend