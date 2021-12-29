Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's romance is heating up.

The couple first went public with their relationship in January 2021 but things have gotten serious as Olivia has introduced Harry, 27, to her children and Olivia, 37, has spent time with his mother Anne.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "This looked like quite a showbizzy thing at first, two glamorous people hooking up but now it’s obviously a lot more than that.

"They held back a bit at first but now that things are more settled the time was right to do the next thing.

"It’s really exciting for them – and for Harry it’s the most serious he has ever really been about somebody."

Meanwhile, Olivia recently insisted she is happier than ever, despite the "false narrative" surrounding their romance.

Asked if she'd like to address the furore surrounding their relationship, the Hollywood star replied: "It’s obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative. But I think what you realise is that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what’s real, and what you love, and who you love."

Olivia and Harry first met while filming their new film 'Don't Worry Darling'.

And the actress has insisted she won't allow any negative comments to undermine her happiness.

Olivia - who has Otis, seven, and Daisy, five, with actor Jason Sudeikis - told Vogue magazine: "In the past 10 years, as a society, we have placed so much more value on the opinion of strangers rather than the people closest to us.

"I’m happier than I’ve ever been. And I’m healthier than I’ve ever been, and it’s just wonderful to feel that."