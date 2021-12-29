Dame Emma Thompson and Greg Wise “dance all night” at their annual winter party.

The ‘Cruella’ actress loves busting out her moves and her spouse – who competed on the recent season of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ – admitted she’s always ready to join in the fun wherever they go.

Greg said: “In winter, when everyone’s a bit grumpy, she throws The Pointless Party and we dance all night.

“And at Hogmanay, we go to a local hall and join in ‘Stripping the Willow’ and the ‘Dashing White Sergeant’.”

The 55-year-old actor is in great shape after his stint on ‘Strictly’ but he admitted Emma has joked she’s planning to fatten him up for Christmas.

He told HELLO! Magazine “It looks as if someone’s stolen my bum so she’s feeding me pastas and risottos.”

Despite Emma’s love of dance, Greg previously insisted there was no chance of her following in his footsteps and taking part in ‘Strictly’ or US counterpart ‘Dancing With the Stars’ because she’d seen first-hand how hard it could be.

Asked if Emma would take part, he said: "I can categorically say no.

“No, she knows what it entails and I think that it’s enough that one of us has done it really.

"I don’t think you’d even get her in for the Christmas special.”

Greg felt his involvement in the show was far more nerve-wracking for his friends and family than it was for him.

He said: “As I say to any of the chums who come along, it’s harder for them than it is for me because they have that anxiety. They have performance anxiety but there’s nothing they can do about it. It’s a really hard thing to do if your partner or child or parent or whoever is out there doing it, it’s terribly anxious-making.”