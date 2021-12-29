Justin and Hailey Bieber 'feel ready for parenthood'

Justin and Hailey Bieber think it's their "destiny" to have kids together.

The 27-year-old pop star and Hailey, 25, have been married since 2018, and they're eager to have kids together one day.

A source told Us Weekly: "Babies are definitely on the brain."

Justin - who previously dated fellow pop star Selena Gomez - and Hailey are both keen to start a family, and they are "definitely ready" for the challenge of parenthood.

The insider explained: "They both feel like it’s their destiny to have kids together and they are definitely ready."

The 'Sorry' hitmaker has previously spoken about his ambition to become a dad one day.

Justin admitted earlier this year that he hoped to "squish out a nugget" before the end of 2021.

He said: "My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them. Make sure I put my family first and hopefully we squish out a nugget."

Justin subsequently said that he wanted to "start trying" at the end of 2021.

And in response, his wife said: "We shall see."

Hailey has also spoken of her ambition to have kids with Justin.

However, in an interview in 2018, the model insisted that they weren't in a rush to start a family.

She explained at the time: "I love kids and I can't wait to have my own, I would say that now, that's a closer reality, but definitely not anytime soon."

Hailey - who is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin - also reminisced about her own childhood.

She recalled: "I got to have a normal childhood and teenage years. I didn’t start getting recognition on my own until I was around 19.

"There are some ‘normal’ things I never did – like go to college – but I do think I was able to learn how to have a schedule, be on time, and be responsible, all because I started working at 17."

