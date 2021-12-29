Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead are looking forward to "growing as a couple".

The 52-year-old actress and Ant, 42, started dating earlier this year, and their romance is "progressing naturally" as they look forward to 2022 together.

A source told Us Weekly: "Ant and Renee are going strong. Their relationship is progressing naturally. They’ve just been happy together and look forward to growing as a couple."

The celebrity duo first met each other on the set of Ant's TV series, 'Celebrity IOU: Joyride', and they're excited to spend New Year’s Eve together.

The insider added: "[They] can’t wait to see what the new year has in store for the both of them."

Ant previously explained that he and Renee are taking their relationship "one day at a time" and that he wants to keep their romance as private as possible.

He said: "Renee and my relationship is something that's really private. It's something I'm not really willing to talk too much about.

"It's really early in our relationship and I don't want to put any pressure on that."

Despite this, a source previously claimed that the celebrity duo are madly in love with each other.

The insider explained: "There is so much respect between them. They spend as much time as possible together when they aren't working on other projects. They truly like each other as well as their romantic attraction. The relationship is serious."

The Oscar-winning actress "feels confident and secure about herself" thanks to her boyfriend, while Ant appreciates having some "stability".

The source said: "Renee has found love again, a love where she feels confident and secure about herself. And Ant, too, has had a lot of ups and downs, but seems to have stability in this romance."