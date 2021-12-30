LL Cool J has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 53-year-old rap star was due to perform on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve', but he's been forced to withdraw from the ABC show after testing positive for the virus.

The 'Mama Said Knock You Out' hitmaker said in a statement to 'Entertainment Tonight': "I know it’s disappointing to the millions of fans but my test came back positive for COVID, which means I’ll no longer be able to perform as scheduled at 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'.

"We were ready and I was really looking forward to ringing in 2022 in my hometown in a special way, but for now I wish everyone a healthy and happy New Year. The best is yet to come!"

The upcoming special is being hosted by Ryan Seacrest, but due to rising COVID rates in New York City, the TV star recently admitted he doesn't know what 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' will look like.

He explained: "We don't know what's gonna happen. This is the most elaborate stage in live television because it's several stages covering whole New York City blocks.

"It's part of the show's excitement. We are in control, but not totally in control, every time."

Ryan replaced Dick as the host of the TV special in 2007 - but he'll struggle to be as optimistic as his predecessor this year.

He said: "He would always have these wonderful quotes of hope.

"One still needs to do that. But it's definitely measured considering what we've all been through and still are in the middle of, which would never have crossed my mind ad-libbing on the New Year's telecast five years ago. That has to be top of mind as we continue to work through this difficult time."