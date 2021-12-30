Scott Disick is "still upset" about Kourtney Kardashian's engagement.

The 42-year-old TV star is set to marry Travis Barker after the musician popped the question in October - but Scott is still struggling to come to terms with Kourtney's engagement.

A source said: "He's been doing the best he can but it's been a very difficult time for him. He's looking for support right now."

Scott has Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven, with the brunette beauty.

The reality star - who split from Kourtney in 2015 - been spending an increasing amount of time with Kim Kardashian West over recent weeks, as she's been sympathetic to his situation.

The insider told People: "She's been a good ear for [Scott] and she understands."

Meanwhile, a source recently claimed that Kourtney fell for Travis because he is such a great father.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star fell madly in love with Travis because she loves how he is with his kids Alabama, 16, Landon, 18 and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22.

A source said: "She fell for Travis because he's such a there-for-his-kids father. He has a huge heart."

Travis - who proposed at the Rosewood Miramar in Montecito, California - is also proving to be a great stepfather to Kourtney's children.

The insider explained: "Kourtney is not only head over heels in love with Travis because he's hot and attractive but also because he's so sweet and loving towards her and her children. Their families also blended easily and nicely, and they all get along so well."

Travis even asked Kris Jenner - Kourtney's mom - for her permission before he proposed to the TV star.

Kris said: "He was really cute. He did that all on his own. He’s a sweetheart, and they’re so happy. They can’t wait."