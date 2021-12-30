Paris Hilton feels "so grateful" to be married to her "best friend".

The 40-year-old star has taken to Twitter to reveal she's loving married life with Carter Reum, after they tied the knot in November.

Alongside some behind-the-scenes photos from their honeymoon, Paris wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Happy #25thMonthiversary my love! Traveling the world with you for our Honeymoon has been a dream come true. [dizzy emoji] I’m so grateful to be married to my best friend. [sparkles and heart emojis] I can’t wait for this next chapter and all the new memories that await us both. [aeroplane, sunset and heart emojis] #HiltonReumForever (sic)"

Paris previously admitted that she's "never been happier" in her life.

The socialite loved spending time in lockdown with Carter amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the time, she said: "I’m loving it. I’m in the best place in my life. I’ve never been happier. I’m at home finally with my boyfriend and it’s so amazing. My life was so hectic, travelling 250 days out of the year, for two decades.

"Obviously, it’s a really scary time around the world and my heart goes out to everyone. But I try to see the silver lining and, for me, it’s been amazing to re-evaluate my life and my priorities. I’ve lived such a full life, I now know that I am happy being at home."

Paris also revealed she was looking forward to having kids after getting married.

The TV star shared: "I am excited for the next phase of my life: to grow up and get married and have a kid – kids – and live a real life. Because I never got to do that before."