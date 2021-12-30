Nicki Minaj has paid tribute to her late, former business manager after she was found dead in her car.

The 39-year-old rapper took to her Instagram Stories to post a tribute to 55-year-old Angela Kukawski, who was discovered passed away in her vehicle last week, and the 'Starships' hitmaker praised her as the "sweetest person you could ever know".

Nick wrote: "Hardest working, most reliable, sweetest person you could ever know. You didn't deserve this, Angela. My heart is breaking for your children. Rest in peace."

Angela had been reported missing from Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, on December 22nd, and she was later discovered dead inside her motor in Simi Valley the following day.

According to the Los Angeles Police, Angela's boyfriend Jason Barker has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has filed murder charges on Barker.

Mother-of-five Angela also worked for the Kardashian family, Kanye West, and Offset, as well as the Tupac Shakur estate.

The Kardashian family said in a statement to E!: "She cared about everyone of us and made things happen that were impossible.

"She will be greatly missed and we send our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones during this most difficult time."

Todd C. Bozick from Boulevard Management - where Angela worked - told Variety in a statement: "We are saddened and heartbroken by the loss of our colleague, Angie Kukawski.

"Angie was a kind, wonderful person, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

"Our deepest condolences go out to all of Angie’s family and friends."