Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez have gotten matching tattoos.

The 'Only Murders In The Building' co-stars both had matching large watercolor rose tattoos inked on themselves by celebrity artist Bang Bang, with Selena's on the back of her neck and Cara's on her ribcage.

The tattoo artist first shared a picture of Selena's ink, with the message: "Watercolor on @selenagomez. Thank you for always being wonderful."

He later added an image of Cara's and wrote: "Matching for @caradelevingne I had so much fun making these tattoos— thanks for always trusting me Cara. fyi I didn’t tell them til the end that these were my first watercolor tattoos ever."

Both roses are placed below Roman numeral tattoos the stars have on their bodies.

In 2012, Selena unveiled a roman numeral tattoo for the number 76, and Bang Bang said at the time: "The tattoo was a tribute to a family member who she said means a lot to her. Selena was nervous it might have been painful, so she held her best friend's hand the whole time. But she did a great job."

And in 2013, tattoo artist Daniel Tucci told Cosmopolitan about Cara's XII tattoo, saying: "She told me that 12 is her lucky number and that's her lucky place, below her breast."

Meanwhile, Selena, 29, recently revealed she loves working with Cara, 29, after the model joined the cast of 'Only Murders In The Building'.

She said: "We just did our first day together yesterday … It’s so fun. We were just dying and laughing most of the time because we just know each other so well."