Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin like to party at home.

The 32-year-old actress and the 44-year-old Coldplay frontman have been together since 2017 and Dakota revealed that they prefer to spend their down-time together at home in Point Dume, Malibu.

She told Elle UK: "We've been together for quite a while and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it's nice to be at home and be cosy and private. Most of the partying takes place inside of my house."

Although there is a 12-year age-gap between them, Dakota insisted that she feels older than she actually is.

She explained: "‘I feel both 48 and 26. I’ve had a lot of life in my life. I had a lot of life really young, so I think I feel older."

Meanwhile, Johnson stars in director Maggie Gyllenhaal's 'The Story of the Lost Child', which details the complicated feelings that come with motherhood and Dakota revealed it made her think more deeply about her own mother, actress Melanie Griffith.

She said: "She was able to be a nurturing, generous, loving mother, and do her job and be an amazing partner to her husbands. But there were also really dark times. So the point is to say that nothing is perfect all the time – nothing."

And Griffith was so struck by the movie, she has already seen it multiple times.

Dakota said: "She’s seen it three times. I think it’s coming from being proud of me. I also think it’s something that she hasn’t seen on screen before, and she’s like, 'You can say: I f****** hate being a mother today?'"

Her grandmother, Tippi Hedren, has not yet seen the film but Dakota said: "I think she'd love it. She's so complex. Most women love it, I think. After it hurts, they love it."