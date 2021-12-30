Peter Dinklage found it hard to walk away from 'Game of Thrones.'

The 52-year-old actor - who played Tyrion Lannister in the fantasy television series – explained that the cast and crew of the HBO series, which ran from 2011 to 2019, were like a "family" and he found it difficult when the show came to an end.

He said: "It was time to move on, as hard as it was. We normally go off for a couple of months and have great friendship and you don’t see each other again, but this was a family – I lived in Ireland, so for me it wasn’t just the show, it was a life, which was the hardest thing to walk away from.”

When asked about the casting of pop stars such as Ed Sheeran on the show, he joked that those cameo deals were ones "probably done in the pub."

Speaking on 'The Graham Norton Show', he added: "I think it was because we just wanted rock stars around – a lot of those deals were probably done at the pub and then when they actually turned up it was like, ‘Oh no, now we have to write a scene for them!'"

Meanwhile, Peter - who is now playing the role of Cyrano de Bergerac in musical drama 'Cyrano' – revealed he "really enjoyed" filming his new role as he finally got to play the romantic lead.

He said: "Who hasn’t? As performers we are all hopeless romantics. I’ve played my fair share of fun supporting characters; bad guys, and crazy people, but as the romantic lead you get to tell the whole story rather than just show up for certain scenes."