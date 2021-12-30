Jennifer Garner almost burned down kitchen while cooking

Jennifer Garner almost burned down her kitchen, while cooking.

The 49-year-old actress was continuing a Christmas tradition of making Ina Garten's beef bourguignon but admitted things got a little out of control and she narrowly avoided disaster.

Jennifer shared a video on Instagram of the fire and wrote: "The thing about traditions—all you do to give them meaning is keep them. I don’t know when I started making @inagarten’s beef bourguignon (from Barefoot in Paris) for Christmas, it was long enough ago that the smell of this perfect stew makes me feel happy, cozy, and relaxed (until I almost lit the kitchen on fire—Ina would never!). Maybe this will make sense for your New Year’s Eve, but wherever this weekend takes you—we wish you a healthy, a joyful, and a peaceful New Year. #PretendCookingShow."

Food author Ina, 73, replied to Jennifer's post to admit she has almost done the same in the past.

She wrote: "That’s my favorite!!! And I almost set the kitchen on fire every time! Happy New Year!!! Love you (sic)."

Jennifer is a huge fan of Ina and admitted she was starstruck in 2018 after getting to spend time cooking with her idol.

She shared a picture on Instagram and wrote: "I understand if this brings up big feelings for you, but I spent the morning with @inagarten. In her barn kitchen, in her garden, having coffee...yes. It’s true. I even got a sneak peek of the new Barefoot Contessa cookbook— #CookLikeAPro— it’s fabulous. Thank you for the perfect morning, Ina, you are beloved for a reason. I can’t wait to continue the conversation, Jen. #sheseverythingwewanthertobe #luckyme (sic).

