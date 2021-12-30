Katie Price recoiled in fear as she got her COVID-19 booster shot.

The 43-year-old reality TV star admitted she hates needles and shared an Instagram video of herself covering her eyes as a medic approached her with her shot.

Katie wrote in her video caption "I hate needles", however, she was pleasantly surprised to discover that it did not hurt at all and could be heard saying "Is that it?"

Her fiance Carl Woods, who had his own booster at the same time, took to his own Instagram and wrote: "My arm is shot to bits! But I feel fine."

Meanwhile, Katie recently revealed that her children Princess and Junior spent Christmas morning with their father Peter Andre.

The star explained how her unconventional festive celebrations worked out as she and her brood had several family commitments over the festive season.

The former glamour model spent time with her Carl's family before going on to visit her mother Amy later on in the day.

Katie - who shares son Harvey, 19, with former footballer Dwight Yorke, Junior, 16, and Princess, 14, with Peter and Jett, eight, and Bunny, seven, with her former partner Kieran Hayler - told her Instagram followers: "Carl has a family too and I didn't spend Christmas Day with my family. I did half and half because I actually cooked Christmas dinner at my house with Carl's family.

"And I visited my mum, and my kids were there because they were with their dad in the morning. That's what you do. And Jett and Bunny were with their dad."