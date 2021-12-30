Ahna O' Reilly secretly tied the knot last year.

The 37-year-old actress - who is best known for her role in 'The Help' - took to Instagram one year after the 2020 nuptials to share the news that she and writer and producer Dave Andron are married.

Ahna also shared some pictures from their big day and wrote: "Married favorite person a year ago. Was a very good idea & a very good day (sic)."

The couple's famous friends took to the comments to share their joy, with both Octavia Spencer and Alanna Masterson leaving several heart emojis for their pals.

Alison Brie wrote: "Happy anniversary!! What a special day."

Alison is married to Dave Franco, the brother of Ahna's former flame James Franco.

James and Ahna dated for five years but split in 2011 and he claimed his studies - he was a PhD student in English at Yale University - got in the way of their relationship.

He said: "That [relationship] lasted about four or five years. We'd been living together in LA then I came to New York to go to school for two years.

"Then I signed up for more school at Yale. I think that was it for her.’

However, the pair remained close and in 2013 James directed Ahna in a production of 'The Long Shrift' off-Broadway in New York.