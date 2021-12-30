Paris Hilton is yet to see ‘House of Gucci’ as she is honeymooning “on a private island” over a month after getting hitched.

The ‘Paris in Love’ star wants to see the Ridley Scott movie based on the true life story of the arranged murder of Gucci heir Maurizio Gucci by his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani - played by Adam Driver and Lady Gaga respectively – but she is can’t as she is still on a luxury vacation after tying the knot with entrepreneur Carter Reum, 40.

The 40-year-old heiress was asked on Twitter by a fan if she had seen the movie and replied: “I want to watch it. But it’s only playing in movie theatres and I’m on my honeymoon on a private island.”

The film - which also features Al Pacino, Jared Leto and Salma Hayek - hit the big screen on November 24, nearly two weeks after the DJ married Carter in a three day celebration, which included two formal receptions and a carnival on Santa Monica Pier.

The ceremony took place at her great-grandfather Conrad Hilton’s Bel Air estate and boasted an A-list guest list.

Their luxury holiday has been well documented on her Instagram with photos of the pair in destinations such as London and Anguilla.

On a recent episode of her podcast, ‘This is Paris’, the ‘House of Wax’ star revealed why they planned such a long vacation: “We've just been working so hard that we've actually decided to take a seven-week honeymoon.”

Paris shared how much fun and how her honeymoon "has been a dream come true" to her over 16 million followers on Twitter.

The 'Stars are Blind' singer wrote: "Happy #25thMonthiversary my love! Traveling the world with you for our Honeymoon has been a dream come true. [dizzy emoji] I’m so grateful to be married to my best friend. [sparkles and heart emojis] I can’t wait for this next chapter and all the new memories that await us both. #HiltonReumForever (sic)"