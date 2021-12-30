Dionne Warwick is engaged in a social media feud with the Oreo cookie brand.

The ‘That’s What Friends Are For’ songstress shared that she “will be retaliating at a later date” after the food company sent her some coffee cookies when she expressed a preference for their original version.

The 81-year-old star posted a picture of some coffee Oreos and Oreo lip balm on Twitter and quipped: "After asking @Oreo to stick to the original flavor, they sent me these outrageous items as a response. I will be retaliating at a later date (sic).”

This comes after the ‘Walk on By’ singer tweeted her dissatisfaction with the cookie manufacturer - owned by Mondelez – after they added some new products.

In October, she tweeted: "Hello, What is your weirdest flavor? Why are y'all doing the most? The one flavor was fine (sic).”

And, in January she posted about the limited edition Chromatica Oreos - released to mark the release of Lady Gaga’s sixth studio album of the same name – as she questioned what they tasted like.

The ‘Don’t Make Me Over’ singer tweeted an image of the pink and green cookies, saying: “Hi, @Ladygaga, Everyone will be [poop emoji] the rainbow. What do these taste like?”

Meanwhile, Dionne has become a social media sensation in recent times and says she joined Twitter because she felt it "needed a grown up's presence".

She previously said: "I thought maybe a grown-up's presence was needed on Twitter. It has become a wonderful relationship with the youngsters."

She has delighted fans with her exchanges on the platform, including one with Chance The Rapper last year when she questioned his moniker.

She wrote: "If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this.”

Chance admitted he was "freaking out" that she knew him and she replied: "Of course I know you. You're THE rapper. Let’s rap together. I’ll message you."