Vanessa Hudgens has marked her first anniversary with Cole Tucker.

The ‘Princess Switch’ actress took to Instagram this week to mark one whole year of romance with her boyfriend and baseball star Cole.

Alongside a picture of the pair, Vanessa wrote: “1 year down @cotuck, love you (sic)”

Cole also commented on the post with a simple message that read: “The best.”

Vanessa met Cole through a Zoom meditation group over lockdown, and the ‘High School Musical’ alum admitted earlier this year that she was the one who made the first move.

She said: "If I want something or someone, I'm going after them. I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, 'Hey, it was nice to meet you.' So, I think there is no shame in making the first move. Why wait for someone else to give you what you want?"

The couple made their relationship Instagram official in February with a kissing photo, and were spotted at their first red carpet event together last month at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Tick Tick… BOOM!’.

And the 33-year-old actress also said recently that she actually doesn’t have much in common with Cole when it comes to their hobbies but said their “fundamentals are the same” – including their love of being “goofy”.

She added: "He's his own person. Our interests are very different, but our fundamentals are the same. He's goofy and I'm very goofy. None of us take ourselves too seriously."

Vanessa also said her “weird” side is what brought her closer to her group of friends.

She added to December’s digital issue of Glamour UK magazine: "My group of friends are the most unique and expressive and dramatic group of people you may ever meet. And for some people that is way too much. But we support each other's quirks and weirdnesses. I mean, my friends and I talk in accents all day long [or] in baby voices.

"It is about embracing your sparkle, finding what makes you unique and celebrating that. And I feel like it takes a while to get there.”