Chrishell Stause is still struggling with her breakup from Jason Oppenheim.

The 40-year-old reality star split from her ‘Selling Sunset’ co-star earlier this month, just five months after going public with their romance, and sources have now said Chrishell is still “upset” but is “trying really hard to be positive”.

An insider said: "She's upset still. She feels like life has kicked her down quite a few times these past years, and that's been a hard feeling. She wants marriage and a family, so the fact that the journey hasn't gone as planned has made her feel like life hasn't always been fair to her. It's like a cycle of happiness, curve ball, happiness, curve ball."

The source added that Chrishell is a “positive human by nature”, and is doing what she can to “see the best in people”.

They told People magazine: "Despite the public breakups and divorce, she won't let that stop her from living her life and going after what she wants."

Chrishell and Jason confirmed their split this month on social media, with the blonde beauty admitting her and Jason's "ideas for family" were "ultimately not aligned".

She wrote at the time: "I have tried to embrace the world I have found myself in and that includes being open and honest about my relationships.

"It felt scary and terrifying knowing that it may not end in what society deems a success and what I am ultimately looking for. But after many long heartfelt talks, I am choosing to see it as a success no matter what label is attached to it publicly.

"Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward.”

Chrishell was previously married to Justin Hartley from 2017 until their split in 2019, and their divorce was finalised in February this year.