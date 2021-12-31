Rupert Grint admits being a father is "all I really care about".

The ‘Harry Potter’ alum and his girlfriend Georgia Groome welcomed their first child, a daughter named Wednesday, into the world last May.

And the 33-year-old actor has admitted being a parent is "the best thing" and has altered his "perspective" on life.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', he said: "It's great. I'm absolutely loving being a dad. It's just the best thing.

"It's amazing how it completely kind of takes over everything. It's all I really care about, so it's been great."

Rupert was promoting the third season of Apple TV+'s thriller 'Servant', in which he plays the brother of a TV reporter who heartbreakingly loses her 13-week-old son.

Since becoming a dad himself, the Ron Weasley actor admitted that "kind of level of loss is unimaginable."

He said: "[Fatherhood], it's definitely changed my perspective.

"Since becoming a dad, kind of midway through, just to really have a better sense of what that can do to a family, that kind of level of loss is unimaginable. And yeah, I mean, it's quite hard for me to kind of really completely face that directly. I just find it just incredible."

The 'Snatch' star brought Wednesday onto the set of the show and admitted it's a "weird place" to be.

He added: "It's a weird place to be, especially when Wednesday first came. I remember I brought her to the set this season.

"She thought she was at 'Sesame Street', which was very far away from 'Sesame Street'. But yeah, it's really interesting."

Meanwhile, Rupert recently confessed he found his first night as a father “terrifying”.

The screen star had many sleepless nights when they first brought their new arrival home because he thought she was going to die in her sleep.

Rupert has always “struggled” with sleep, and so was constantly getting up to make sure his daughter was still breathing.

He explained: "I don't want to go too into detail, but the first night was just terrifying. You can't sleep at all, just constantly checking that she's breathing. Sleeping, in general, for me, is something I've really struggled with. I think as a kid, people always said, 'They died in their sleep,' so I always thought sleep was a really dangerous, dangerous thing."

And he also joked he had an “identity crisis” when his daughter arrived, as he thought he had to change his wardrobe so he’d look like a dad.

He added: "I struggle with that, being a dad. Had a bit of an identity crisis. I don't know, do I change the way I dress now?"