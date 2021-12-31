Sam Asghari auditioned for a small part in 'And Just Like That'.

The 27-year-old real-life fitness and personal trainer - who is engaged to Britney Spears - has revealed he tried out for the role of Travis in the 'Sex and the City' reboot, who lead star Carrie Bradshaw [Sarah Jessica Parker] pays to keep on as her physical therapist after swooning over him.

Sam revealed on Instagram: “Man, I was looking forward to this role for the reboot of ‘Sex and the City,’ ‘And Just Like That,'

“Shout out to the dude that got it! It was a dope role.”

The actor who landed the job was Australian hunk Ryan Cooper, 35.

Britney's future husband has so far had minor roles on the small screen, including in 'NCIS' and HBO Max's 'Hacks'.

However, he's set to make his major acting debut alongside Mel Gibson in 'Hot Seat'.

Sam recently boarded the action-thriller alongside the 65-year-old Hollywood legend and Kevin Dillon.

James Cullen Bressack is to direct the movie. He has recently helmed the film 'Fortress', which stars Chad Michael Murray and Bruce Willis.

In 'Hot Seat', a former hacker is forced to break into high-level banking institutions by an anonymous man who planted a bomb under his chair at his office.

Mel will play the man who must try to penetrate the booby-trapped building to get a man (Dillon) off the hot seat.

Randall Emmett and George Furla are producing the movie with Bressack, with the picture based on a story by Leon Langford and Colin Watts.

Sam and Britney got engaged in September after five years of dating, and the 'Toxic' hitmaker confirmed the news in a celebratory Instagram video.

She captioned the post: "I can’t f******believe it [six ring and one heart emojis] !!!!!! (sic)"

Sam shared a separate image of the ring and him and Britney kissing on his account.

His manager, Brandon Cohen, said he was "proud to celebrate and confirm the engagement".

He added: "The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them."

Cohen also revealed that the ring was designed by New York jeweller Roman Malayev.

He added: "He couldn't be happier to be involved and make this one-of-a-kind ring."