Jack Osbourne is engaged.

The 36-year-old star - the son of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne - popped the question to his girlfriend of two years, Aree Gearhart, over the festive period and she was delighted to accept his proposal.

He wrote on Instagram: "Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I’ve ever met to marry me. She said yes!! Life is a series of doors and I’m so excited to walk through this one with her. (sic)"

Jack praised interior designer Aree as a "magical being" and said seeing her be a step-mother to his three children, Pearl, nine, Andy, six, and three-year-old Minnie - who he shares with his ex-wife Lisa Stelly - makes his heart "so full".

He added: "She’s truly a magical being with a heart bigger then anything I could have imagined. Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn’t be happier then I am right now."

Aree shared the same picture of the couple, which saw her hand, featuring her engagement ring, placed on Jack as he snapped a selfie of them in a wintery setting.

She added the caption: "today my best friend asked me to marry him in a magical winter wonderland. i’ll love you forever and then some @jackosbourne . my soulmate, my adventure partner, my protector. i’m ready for forever w you + our tribe. (sic)"

Jack's sister Kelly Osbourne commented: "I’m so so so beyond happy!!! Now we really are sisters!!!! I love you so much. Welcome to the family!!!! (sic)"

Sharon shared the same image on her Instagram page and admitted she and Ozzy "couldn’t be happier" for Jack and Aree.

She wrote: "Ozzy and I couldn’t be happier and more proud of our son Jack’s engagement to Aree Gearhart. We are so blessed to have Aree as part of our family and we wish them a lifetime of love, light and happiness."