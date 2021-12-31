Debra Messing has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 53-year-old actress has revealed she has contracted the coronavirus and plans to either "beautify" or "sleep" as she quarantines for the next 10 days, including New Year's Eve (31.12.21).

Taking to Instagram on Thursday (30.12.21), she wrote: "I’m COVID POSITIVE. Yup. Happy New Year!

"Actually, it is the perfect end to 2021. The juicy cherry on the proverbial cake.

"So for the next 10 days - while in quarantine- I will beautify….. Or maybe I’ll sleep…"

The 'Will & Grace' star admitted she has "a lot of work" to get on with, but she asked her followers for movie and television recommendations to help her through the isolation period.

She added: "I actually have a lot of work to do, but for the inevitable breaks, what should I watch?"

The news comes just days after Debra mourned the death of her former partner Will Chase's ex-wife Lori Davis, whom she described as a "loving, funny, nurturing, loyal, open [and] optimistic" person while opening up on their "unique bond".

She wrote: "I can’t believe you’re gone.

No doubt, heaven has a new bright light. It’s not fair.

"You’re so good. So loving, funny, nurturing, loyal, open, optimistic, and ready to celebrate… anything.

"Ours was a unique bond. Lori was my ex-partner’s ex-wife. Yes, that’s right.

"And the mother to 2 spectacular girls who I had the opportunity to fall in love with, and who became the sisters my boy never had."

She revealed they had "connected recently", and they always "rooted for each other".

Debra continued: "She wrote a personal recommendation for my boy’s application to her college alma mater. I wrote letters for both of the girls’ as well.

"We rooted for each other. We sent singing happy birthday videos to each other, and she helped me celebrate my 50th birthday. We were chosen family.

"Many many hearts are shattered right now. Please say a prayer for her family. And remember, we are guaranteed nothing."