SpaceX Starship’s first trip to space has been pushed back by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The American aerospace manufacturer – which was founded by Elon Musk – was hoping to be able to launch Starship’s first orbital flight by the end of the year, but the FAA have now said they won’t be clearing the craft for take off for at least two more months.

According to CNET, the FAA said this week it will need the additional time work through a key environmental review before issuing the launch license to SpaceX.

In an update from the agency, they said: "Due to the high volume of comments submitted ... discussions and consultation efforts with consulting parties, the FAA is announcing an update to the schedule.”

The FAA had initial set a target of December 31 for issuing its environmental assessment for the first test of a Starship paired with a Super Heavy booster.

But now, the agency is looking at making a decision before February 28, 2022.

SpaceX has previously conducted several test flights of just the Starship upper stage within Earth's atmosphere, but we've yet to see a Super Heavy leave the ground.

Meanwhile, Elon recently said he has dreams of bringing animals and humans to Mars "like a futuristic Noah’s ark".

He said: "The goal overall has been to make life multi-planetary and enable humanity to become a spacefaring civilization.

“And the next really big thing is to build a self-sustaining city on Mars and bring the animals and creatures of Earth there. Sort of like a futuristic Noah’s ark. We’ll bring more than two, though - it’s a little weird if there’s only two."