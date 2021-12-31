Brian Austin Green got locked in the grounds of his kids' school.

The 48-year-old actor - who has Noah Shannon, nine, Bodhi Ransom, seven, and Journey River, five, with ex-wife Megan Fox - got stuck after helping to redecorate the classrooms and asked for "help" on social media.

He shared on his Instagram Story: "I'm at my kids' school helping, painting and redecorating the classrooms.

"I'm working late and it's raining, and I get to the front gate of the school and it has been locked, so I'm stuck in my car waiting to get out.

"Um, help!"

Fortunately, around an hour later, someone came to his rescue.

Along with three laughing emojis, the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' alum updated his fans: "I'm home!!"

In October, Brian and Megan, 35, reached a divorce settlement, which saw them agree to share joint legal and physical custody of their three children.

The former couple married in 2010 and she first filed for divorce in 2015. They later reconciled before Megan filed for divorce again in 2020.

Megan is currently dating 31-year-old punk rocker Machine Gun Kelly, while Brian - who also has son Kassius, 19, from his previous relationship with Vanessa Marcil - has moved on with 'Dancing With The Stars' professional dancer Sharna Burgess.

It was previously revealed that although Megan and Brian had an acrimonious split at first, they are now co-parenting their kids amicably.

A source said: "Things have calmed down and are going a lot smoother. Brian has accepted it's over for good with Megan and has moved on. It's allowed for a much more peaceful co-parenting relationship.

"They still have things that come up. However, he is very happy with his own life and his relationship, so that has helped. They are all adjusting to this situation well.

"The kids like spending time with both parents and their significant others. Everyone is doing a lot better."