Justin Long has let slip that he's no longer single.

The 'He's Just Not That Into You' star confirmed his relationship status while discussing the controversial pizza topping of pineapple with comic Fortune Feimster.

Speaking on his 'Life is Short with Justin Long' podcast, the 41-year-old actress said when asked to give her favourite topping: “This is controversial: pineapple."

To which, Justin replied: “People have been saying that lately.

“It’s funny, my girlfriend said hers is — she loves the pineapple, too. I’ve never been with anyone who likes pineapple on pizza."

It's not known who the 43-year-old actor is romancing, however, he has previously been linked to the likes of Amanda Seyfried, Kirsten Dunst and Drew Barrymore.

Meanwhile, Justin recently backed the reboot of the 'Jeepers Creepers' series.

The funnyman - who starred in the original film series as a teenager chased by a demonic creature - thinks it is "really cool" that the franchise has been going for so long.

He said: "I loved making it and it was a thrill to get to do and feel lucky that I got to do it but we weren’t reinventing the wheel. It was like brother and sister chased by a monster. The fact that it lasted 20 years is like really cool."

Justin starred in the first two movies as Darry Jenner alongside future 'Ally McBeal' actress Gina Philips, 51, as his sister Trish.

And he's surprised at the continued interest in the series, which first debuted in 2000.

He said: “I’m stunned that people are still talking that movie that we made.”

However, Justin does have one wish for the new movie, which is still in its early stages of production.

He said: “My hope as a fan of horror movies is that if they do reboot the creeper they don’t show too much of it.”