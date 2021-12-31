Fleur East reviews her goals at the end of every year.

The ‘Sax’ hitmaker ends the year by penning a list of what she’d like to achieve over the next 12 months, and at the same time she checks over what she wrote down the previous December.

She said: “I always make New Year’s Resolutions. I don’t know what they’ll be this year.

“I usually write down what I want to achieve over the coming year and then I look back on it at the end of the year.”

After singing with Coldplay in London in October, Fleur joked she’ll need to set her goals for 2022 “a little bit higher”.

Asked if singing with Chris Martin had been on her ambitions list for this year, she exclusively told BANG Showbiz: “Definitely wasn’t. Wow. I’m going to have to set my sights a little bit higher."

When it comes to Christmas shopping, the 34-year-old star admitted she isn’t very organised but she loves the “thrill and the danger” of leaving gift buying as late as possible.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz before the festive period, she admitted: “I am so last minute. I’m always last minute. I like the thrill and the danger of seeing what I can get.”

The former 'X Factor' star previously admitted she thought Chris was joking when he invited her on stage.

She said a few days after the gig: "[I wasn't expecting it] at all. I just told them there was a song on the album that I liked and Chris Martin was like, ‘Do you want to sing it with us?’ I was like, ‘Sorry?’ I thought he was joking.

"Next thing I know, got a call from his manager, go in for a PCR test, and then before I know it, I’m in for the sound check. Then I’m on the stage with Chris Martin singing live, at Shepherd’s Bush Empire. Mind. Blown.

"We then saw Ed Sheeran, and then I saw him at Hand he was like, ‘Fleur was amazing’. I was like ‘ What is life right now?’ Unbelievable.

"Not at all how I expected my week to go."