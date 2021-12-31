Ava Max suffered hair loss after contracting COVID-19.

The 'Sweet But Psycho hitmaker has started getting new growth after she "lost a lot of hair" when she came down with the virus last year.

She shared in a video on her Instagram Story: "Baby hairs Comin THRU.

"Also so so happy my hair is growing back. I lost a lot of hair when I had COVID last year!! (sic)"

The American Academy of Dermatology confirmed that hair shedding is an uncommon side effect brought on by fever from coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Ava recently revealed she requests fruits and veggies on her tour rider.

The 'EveryTime I Cry' hitmaker admitted she's always "hungry" but asks for lots of healthy snacks when she's playing shows and a humidifier to keep her voice "moist".

She said: "What I like to have on my rider when I am backstage is usually fresh fruits and veggies. "I'm usually always hungry, so snacks!

"Blueberries, carrots, celery. Stuff like that with some ranch [sauce]. Or sometimes just good old-fashioned M&Ms."

The 27-year-old pop star also previously recalled suffering an awkward wardrobe malfunction when her "top came off" during a show.

Ava didn't reveal when the awkward moment took place but revealed she "didn't realise" at first as she took the incident in her stride.

Asked about her "most embarrassing" on-stage experience, she said: "My top came off! I'm not gonna tell you which show...

"There was two layers, but the mesh top underneath was no bra, see through. But then the one on top - it's like a belt - and it ripped off!

"I didn't realise until I looked down, I was like, 'Oh, nipple!'"