Khloe Kardashian wants to grow "stronger" and smarter" by learning from "painful moments" in her life.

The 37-year-old reality star has shared two cryptic posts on her Instagram Story as she reflects on 2021 and how she can tackle the year ahead.

The first post read: "People showed you who they were this year. Don't go into 2022 confused."

And in the second, she urged herself and her followers to embrace their emotions and "straight out that crown" no matter what they're faced with.

The post read: "There's going to be painful moments in your life that will change your entire world in a matter of minutes. These moments will change YOU.

"Let them make you stronger smarter and kinder. But don't you go become someone that you're not.

"Cry. Scream if you have to. Then you straighten out that crown and keep it moving. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Khloe previously revealed that having three-year-old daughter True - whom she has with ex Tristan Thompson - has changed her entire approach to life.

She shared: "When you’re pregnant, you start thinking about ways to better the world and yourself. I started caring about the environment more than ever before, and becoming a mom makes you really want the best for your children and the world they live in."

Khloe has made True her number one priority in life.

She said: "After having True I had to learn to balance my time more because when it comes to my baby, she is the most important person who deserves my attention.

"It was really just all about me learning to set more boundaries, manage my time, so I could still give her the attention she deserves."

The proud mum Khloe recently admitted to being "incredibly clean and organised" at home, and she hinted her daughter is already following in her footsteps.

She revealed: "I like everything in its place. I’m very regimented.

"I don’t want that for True but she already has so much of that. I feel so bad she has so much of it so young but every toy has to be put back exactly where she got it from. Not from me. That’s what she does."