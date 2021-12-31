Manchester United players have stopped eating pudding since Cristiano Ronaldo returned.

The 36-year-old football legend made a sensational comeback to the Red Devils over the summer, and he's had a big impact on his teammates on and off the pitch.

Defender Eric Bailly told 'Poet & Vuj' on YouTube: "No, we've stopped [eating desserts].

"All the players stopped because it's good, you need to change sometimes.

"Ronaldo has been the best for a long time, why? Your body, you need to take care of it."

His comments come after United goalkeeper Lee Grant joked the players were all taking peeks at Ronaldo's plate the night before matches to see what he was eating.

He said: "You finish your dinner and usually on a Friday night you've got a few cheat stuff out.

"You've got a bit of apple crumble and custard or you've got a bit of brownie and cream.

"I tell you now, not one player touched the apple crumble and custard, not one player went up for that brownie.

"We were sat down on our table for table pre-match and straight away one of the lads said to me, 'What has Cristiano got on his plate?'

"We were having a little goosey-gander over at what he's got and obviously it's the cleanest, most healthy plate you could imagine.

"It just cracked me up how not one player got up to take that junk food on which was laid out."

While Ronaldo - who has stayed in incredible shape throughout his career - puts a lot of focus on his diet, he also makes sure he gets enough sleep while maintaining good physical and mental health to help his performance levels.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner previously said: "Proper sleep is really important for getting the most out of training.

"I go to bed early and get up early, especially before matches. Sleep helps muscles recover which is really important."