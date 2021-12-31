Tom Grennan’s songwriting is his “way of healing”.

The ‘Little Bit of Love' hitmaker views his music as a form of “therapy” because it allows him to work through his feelings, and he finds he expresses himself better in song than any other way.

He said: “My writing is something that helps me out, when I’m writing about a certain thing I’m like, ‘Woah this is deep but it’s my therapy, I have my way of release, my way of healing, and my outlet. I speak and talk better when I’m singing.”

Despite his chart success, the 26-year-old singer still doesn’t feel like he’s “made it”.

Asked what’s happened to him that’s made him feel he’s finally made it, he exclusively told BANG Showbiz: “I don’t think I’ve done that yet. Seeing who is on the bill at things like [the Jingle Bell Ball], I think I’m doing alright, but I’ve not sat back and said, ‘I’ve made it’.

“I don’t think I’ll ever do that because I just want to crack on and keep trying to make the best music I can make.

“We’ll see, I’ll come back to you in 30 years or something and be like, ‘Oh by the way – I’ve made it.’”

Tom is hoping 2022 will bring him another chart-topping album, following the success of his debut LP ‘Evering Road’.

He said: “In 2022, one goal I hope to achieve… Just to put out good music and hopefully get another number one record, that’s what I would love. I’ll keep working until I can get that.”

But before then, the singer is looking forward to ringing in the new year with his loved ones.

He said: “This year is going to be a good one, I’ve got my family and friends, just spending it with them and seeing the new year in with a nice level head, not a mash-up head. It’s gonna be good.