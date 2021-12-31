Amanda Kloots' new friendship with Michael Allio was sparked by their shared grief.

‘The Talk’ host - whose husband Nick Cordero died last year - met up with the former ‘The Bachelorette’ contestant for the first time on December 27 after “connecting on social media” a year ago when mutual friends suggested they would get along after both suffering recent personal tragedies leaving them single parents.

The former ‘Dancing With the Stars’ contestant told US Weekly: “People in our lives kept telling us both that we should meet based on how much we have in common.

"So we eventually started connecting over social media. When you are a widow and single parent, it is so wonderful to meet people that are in your same boat. It makes you feel less alone.”

The Broadway ensemble dancer admitted it “was so nice” to meet Michael in person, and she felt they had “been friends for years” during their first time together.

She added: “We could have chatted for days. There is an immediate honesty and ease when you’ve been through trauma like we have.”

Amanda lost Broadway performer Nick - the father of her two-year-old son Elvis - in 2020 following his battle with COVID-19, while Michael’s wife Laura died in 2019 from breast cancer.

He left the most recent season of the ‘Bachelorette’ to be with their five-year-old son James before the hometown dates.

Amanda revealed she “absolutely” intends to maintain her friendship with the entrepreneur as they have so much in common and “have each other’s backs”.

She said: “We are both from Ohio, have little boys and [have] been through a very hard time in life. We have each other’s back.”

Amanda also revealed she’s ready for love again, saying, “I would love to have some love back in my life”.

She even teased the possibility of one day appearing on the show that gave Michael a taste of fame, adding: “I’ve learned to never say never in life.”