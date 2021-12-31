Heather Rae Young and Tarek Ell Moussa have been snowed in at her parents' house.

The ‘Selling Sunset’ star and her new husband have made the most of the weather as they visit her mum and dad in Running Springs in the San Bernardino mountains after spending the festive period with Tarek’s kids Taylor, 11, and six-year-old Brayden, who he shares with his ex-wife Christina Haack.

The 34-year-old former model shared their experience in the real-life winter wonderland on her Instagram page as Tarek said in a video on Instagram: “Alright, so we are snowed in. We're now at Heather's parents house as you can see. You cannot drive anywhere..."

She added: “We're at my parents' house to look in their fridge and their cabinets to get food because we're snowed in and my husband thinks he can drive in feets of snow.”

Just days earlier , as they drove up to the mountains, Heather admitted she hoped they would get snowed in and this week, she revealed her wish was granted.

In a clip of Tarek collecting firewood, she captioned it: “@therealtarekelmoussa mountain man. We are gearing up for 18 inches of snow.”

Heather was also heard saying: “Look at the icicles."

The couple have been married since October after getting hitched in a romantic ceremony at Rosewood Miramar Beach Resort, before they then went to the Maldives and Dubai for their honeymoon.

Last week, the Oppenheim Group real estate agent said she was under doctor’s orders to rest her voice as she is currently suffering from “inflammation and calluses on her vocal chords".

Alongside a sad-looking selfie in the car, the social media star wrote: “I have to be on bed/vocal rest for 3 months. And after that we will evaluate again & get surgery if needed.”