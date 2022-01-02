Noel Gallagher wants to die by 75

Noel Gallagher wants to die by 75.

The 54-year-old star admitted he has no desire to live long into old age and he hopes to be dead in 20 years.

Speaking on BBC Radio 1, he said: "Do I want to live another 50 years? No. Just think how s*** the world is now. I would rather not live through it. At 75 I want to go."

However, he does have some important things on his bucket list before he dies.

Noel said: "My plan for the next 10 years is to make three great albums. I would like to write a song with Johnny Marr and meet Bob Dylan.

"I would like to write and perform with Neil Young.

"I would like to score the soundtrack to a Quentin Tarantino box office smash and play a round of golf with a therapist. There is not a great deal I yearn for."

And Noel has no plans to follow in ABBA's footsteps with a hologram tour, even if touring remains difficult due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: "I would not consider gigs with me as a hologram. No, there would have to be an audience involved. You need a crowd in front of you. It’s a human interaction, and if you don’t have that it is meaningless."

