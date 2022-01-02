Olivia Munn has shared a sweet, new picture of her son Malcolm.

The 41-year-old actress and 39-year-old comedian John Mulaney welcomed Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney in November and Olivia took to Instagram to ring in the New Year with a picture of herself and the tot.

She captioned it: "Happy New Year."

Olivia and John have been quite private about their personal lives since getting together, and Olivia’s pregnancy wasn’t announced by the pair until the ‘Saturday Night Live’ star made a surprise announcement during an interview on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’.

When speaking about the past year, he said: "I packed a lot into this ... Is it September now? I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife [Anna Marie Tendler]...

"Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia.

"I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible. She held my hand through that hell, and we are having a baby, together.

"I'm gonna be a dad! I'm really - we're both really, really happy

"I was nervous when I was about to say the news!"

Meanwhile, Olivia - who insisted she has decided to "pull back and to not play the game" when it comes to speculation about her relationship - previously admitted she was overwhelmed by the prospect of becoming a mother.

She said: "My brain hasn’t been able to settle because it’s just a constant feeling of you’re doing it wrong.

“People tell me the baby will come and then you’ll figure it out. But that doesn’t stop the anxiety I feel right now.”