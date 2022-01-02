Ed Sheeran jokes South Park episode 'ruined his life'

Ed Sheeran thinks 'South Park' spoiled his chances of being seen as cool in the US.

The 30-year-old pop star believes that one particular episode of the animated sitcom - in which being ginger was described as a "curse" - has proven to be a turning point in his life.

Ed explained to Slam Radio: "Having red hair in England was always a thing that people took the p*** out of you for. But it was never something in America. People never knew what a ginger was in America."

The 'Shape of You' hitmaker jokingly claimed that the episode - which saw Eric Cartman become ginger - "ruined [his] life".

Ed thinks he's seen a discernible change in attitude since the episode aired.

He said: "That episode of 'South Park' f****** ruined my life. I was going to America and everyone was like 'I love your hair dude.' And I was like 'Oh my God, people like my hair?'

"And then I remember that episode coming out and that was just it worldwide for the rest of my life."

Meanwhile, Ed recently revealed that he's determined to find a better "balance" in his life.

The chart-topping pop star - who has Lyra, 16 months, with his wife Cherry Seaborn - is set to begin his Mathematics Tour in April 2022, but in the long run, he wants to spend more time at home with his family.

Ed - who released his latest album, '=', in October - said: "I think it's about finding the balance with that - and I honestly think that this next tour that I'm going on, at the end of the tour, I can't see myself going on one of them like that again."

