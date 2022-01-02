Iggy Azalea didn't go out on New Year's Eve (31.12.21) because she's worried about catching COVID-19.

The 31-year-old rap star - who has Onyx, 20 months, with her ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti - has revealed that she decided against going out to celebrate the new year because she's concerned about her health.

She wrote on Twitter: "I dunnooooooo I’d rather stay at home and not get covid but good luck with nye and all that if you’re headed out. (sic)"

In response, one of Iggy's followers tweeted: "im going to a friend’s party but we all got tested today and the results come out tomorrow before the party (sic)"

And then, the blonde beauty - who was born in Australia but now lives in the US - wrote: "Probably wear a mask too because that doesn’t mean one of you can’t still have it and pass it along.

"You have to have a negative test to go to concerts… ppl still get covid there. Just saying! (sic)"

Iggy - who has already received her booster jab - subsequently insisted she doesn't have any regrets about her decision.

She wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "So glad I stayed home tonight. Absolutely love knowing I’m waking up covid free tmrw. (sic)"

However, the 'Work' hitmaker expressed concern for her friends who decided to go out on New Year's Eve.

Iggy also insisted that her son - and his health - would always be her number one priority.

She wrote online: "All my friends are out in clubs mask-less rn and i think it’s big yikeessss.

"Love ‘em to bits but no one is allowed near me for 7 days!

"I really don’t want to get sick even if I’m vaccinated, my son isn’t, that’s always my motivation. (sic)"