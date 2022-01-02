50 Cent celebrated the start of 2022 at 12.02am on New Year's Day (01.01.22).

The 46-year-old rap star performed at E11EVEN in Miami, Florida, on New Year's Eve - but he missed the countdown after taking to the stage 15 seconds before midnight and then having his name chanted by his fans.

A source observed that "everyone was cheering his name so loud that he couldn’t do the countdown" as midnight approached.

The insider told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six Column: "All the smoke machines went off at midnight and he went right into ‘P.I.M.P’."

However, 50 - whose real name is Curtis Jackson - did manage to perform the countdown shortly after midnight.

The source said: "After his first song he did the countdown at 12.02am."

50 performed a 30-minute set at E11EVEN, where he was joined by his girlfriend Jamira Haines.

The rap star was also served his own alcohol brand, Le Chemin Du Roi Brut, at the venue.

The insider added: "He partied till the wee hours of the morning with dancers and friends."

50 is now one of the world's best-selling rap artists. But before finding success in the music business, he sold drugs on the streets of New York, and he's admitted to being obsessed with nice, expensive things ever since.

He previously shared: "If you don’t want nice things in your life, I don’t even want to know you. I. Don’t. Want. To. Know. You."

50 also insists he appreciates the success he's achieved over the years.

The rapper explained: "When there are the setbacks, there are gonna be the get-backs. If you’re just born super-rich and you’ve just been rich your whole life, you don’t understand the significance of it. It’s just where you are."