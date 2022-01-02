Giacomo Gianniotti thinks Ellen Pompeo is "hilarious".

The 52-year-old actress plays Dr. Meredith Grey in the long-running medical drama 'Grey's Anatomy', and Giacomo - who played Dr. Andrew DeLuca in the hit show - has heaped praise on the TV star.

He said: "She’s so funny. I don’t think Meredith Grey is the most hilarious character, but Ellen is hilarious, so fun."

Giacomo revealed that Ellen is markedly different to her on-screen character.

He told Us Weekly: "She just loves rap music so much, something also very different from Meredith Grey."

Giacomo also relished the experience of working with Kevin McKidd on the show, describing the actor as a "great friend and mentor".

He hailed Kevin - who plays Owen Hunt - as a "great dude".

Giacomo said: "He’s just been a great friend and mentor over the years as he’s a director as well. I leaned on him a lot in my directing career and as an actor and a guy and he’s just a great dude."

Meanwhile, Ellen recently revealed that she's ready for ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ to end after almost 20 years.

The actress thinks the time has come for the show to reach a natural conclusion.

She said: "I’ve been trying to focus on convincing everybody that it should end."

The award-winning drama series launched in 2005, and Ellen suggested that TV bosses are reluctant to move on from the show as it's still attracting a big audience and making "a gazillion dollars".

She said: "I feel like I’m the super naive one who keeps saying, ‘But what’s the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?’ And everyone’s like, ‘Who cares, Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars.'"