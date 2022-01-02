Prince Andrew remained in Windsor as his family headed off on a skiing holiday in Switzerland.

The 61-year-old royal has decided to stay at the Queen's estate in Windsor over the New Year period, but his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York, and their two children - Princess Beatrice, 33, and Princess Eugenie, 31 - are currently enjoying a family holiday together in the Swiss resort of Verbier.

Beatrice has been joined on the slopes by her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and his six-year-old son Christopher, who is known as Wolfie.

Elsewhere, Eugenie has been joined by her husband Jack Brooksbank.

The royals spent New Year's Eve (31.12.21) together at the spectacular resort, where Prince Andrew owns a luxury chalet that overlooks the slopes, MailOnline reports.

Their appearance in Switzerland is the first time the family have been spotted in public since Ghislaine Maxwell - Andrew's former friend - was convicted of sex trafficking by a court in the US.

The socialite was found guilty of recruiting underage girls to be sexually abused by billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein, who committed suicide in August 2019 as he was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

However, Andrew has opted to remain in the UK, as he waits to hear whether his accuser Virginia Giuffre’s assault claims will go to trial.

A New York Court is expected to make a decision about a trial on Tuesday (04.01.22).

Andrew has denied any wrongdoing.

The Prince said in a 2019 interview with the BBC: "It didn't happen. I can absolutely categorically tell you it never happened."

Andrew - who is the Queen's third child - also said that he couldn't recall ever meeting his accuser.

He said at the time: "I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever."