Halle Berry had to deny she and Van Hunt had eloped after confusing a number of her Instagram followers.

The 55-year-old actress posted a snap of the pair kissing and holding hands inside a chapel with the former Bond girl donning a floral crown whilst on a romantic getaway.

The post is captioned: "well…IT'S OFFICIAL! (sic)", which led to an influx of comments from well-wishers, including Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, who wrote: "Congrats you two!!! Beautiful!!"

However, there is a second selfie of the pair on New Year's Day (01.01.22) with the caption: "It's 2022!"

And on Sunday (02.01.22), Halle clarified that they were just messing around, though they appreciated the touching comments.

She added in a new post: "We were just having some New Year's Day fun! People clearly don't swipe as much as we thought they did. Thank you for the well wishes, tho', it really touched our hearts.

"Now it's OFFICIAL, the internet is no longer undefeated. "nomoreswipes4me Januaryfoolsday. (sic)"

The couple first announced their relationship on Instagram in September 2020, when the Academy Award-winning actress shared a picture of herself donning a T-shirt with the musician's name emblazoned across it.

The 'Bruised' director - who has Nahla, 13, with former boyfriend Gabriel Aubry and Maceo, eight, from her marriage to third husband Olivier Martinez - recently gushed that she feels "good" because her fans are so supportive of her relationship with the singer.

She said: "Aw, that makes me feel good. You know, I think a lot of my [fans], the public, has gone on this journey with me. Whether I liked it or not, my stuff's been all out in the world.

"And so it's nice not having people follow the splits and just being happy."

And Halle previously admitted she feels more "fulfilled" in her life now than ever before, and is happy in all areas.

She said: "I just feel fulfilled. I feel happy in my life romantically, as a mother, as an artist.

"I'm a much better mother in this circumstance than I would have been had I stayed in a romantic relationship that didn't serve me and didn't make me feel the way I need to feel as a woman."