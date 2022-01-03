Daniel Craig has donated to another suicide prevention charity.

In October, it was revealed that the 'No Time To Die' star had given £10,000 to three fathers walking in aid of the non-profit Papyrus.

The James Bond actor made the generous donation to Andy Airey, Mike Palmer and Tim Owen, who embarked on a 300-mile walk in the UK in memory of their daughters Sophie, Beth and Emily for the charity.

The trio described the donation from Daniel as "fantastic" and were thrilled that he allowed them to publicise the gesture.

Airey said at the time: "We found out about it yesterday morning, as Mike and Tim were travelling up to Cumbria - we were WhatsApping each other in state of surprise.

"By the time they'd arrived, we'd got a note saying Daniel Craig was happy to have his name attached to it, which was just fantastic - it's a very generous donation, but to actually have the person who's the single most famous actor in the world at the moment being happy to help was just brilliant."

And now, it has been revealed that the 53-year-old star has secretly been supporting the Bearded Fishermen organisation, which provides 24-hour mental health support and suicide prevention.

According to the Daily Star newspaper, co-founder Rick Roberts said: "This is the second time he [Daniel] has done this, as he did it last year too.

"He watches what we do and keeps up to date.

"We don't say how much he donates but we know by the name on the transfer and some of the photos he has sent that it is him.

"One day hopefully we will get to meet him.

"His support and donation will go a long way to helping us to support people that need us."