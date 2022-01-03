Jake Paul has promised to retire from boxing if UFC boss Dana White accepts his list of demands.

The YouTuber-turned-fighter has revealed via social media that he'd be willing to walk away from the sport and a series of potentially money-spinning fights if Dana, 52, agrees to his requests.

Jake, 24 - who has an unbeaten record since becoming a professional fighter - wrote on Twitter: "Happy new year @danawhite. Here is a real challenge for you… I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to… (sic)"

Jake then listed a series of things he wants from the UFC boss.

His post continued: "1) Increase min fighter pay per fight to $50K (it's $12K now); 2) Guarantee UFC fighters 50% of UFC annual revenues ($1bn in 2021); 3) Provide long term healthcare to all fighters (you previously said brain damage is part of the gig…imagine the NFL said that). There are many UFC alums who have publicly said they are suffering from brain damage. (sic)"

Jake pledged to walk away from boxing if his demands are met.

The YouTube star also promised to adhere to the rules of the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), after Dana previously accused him of using performance-enhancing drugs.

He added: "You have 5 days to accept and to implement the above by March 31, 2022. Once implemented, I will retire from boxing, enter USADA and agree to a 1 fight deal with UFC to fight weak chin Jorge (sic)"

Jake also spoke directly to the fighters in the UFC.

He said: "To all UFC fighters – time to take a stand and create value for yourselves and peers. You deserve higher pay, you deserve long term healthcare and above all you deserve freedom. Support each other. I am not your enemy, I am your advocate…who selfishly wants to KO a few of you to make some big bank. (sic)"