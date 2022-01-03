Ricki Lake has married Ross Burningham.

The 53-year-old TV star has revealed via social media that she tied the knot over the weekend, after getting engaged in February last year.

Alongside three photos from the ceremony, Rick wrote on Instagram: "We did it! 1/2/22 Ross and I said I DO! (sic)"

The TV host - who was previously married to Rob Sussman, between 1994 and 2004, and Christian Evans, between 2012 and 2015 - wore a golden orange dress for the ceremony, and she even stood on a chair as they exchanged their vows.

Ricki tagged the location of their wedding ceremony as simply "home sweet home".

Prior to the ceremony, Ricki hinted at what was to come, posting a snap of a beach-front sunrise on her Instagram Story.

She captioned the image: "Gonna be a very good day [celebration emojis] (sic)"

Ricki announced her engagement via social media last year, hailing Ross as a "stellar human".

She said on Instagram at the time: "Friends, I’m so so so excited to share some good news!

"I’m engaged! [ring and heart emojis]

"I love him very much and I am so grateful I get to love and be loved so deeply by this stellar human. Our next chapter is sure to be a good one. #heartopen #lifeisbeautiful #ibelieveinlove #thisis52 #selflove #nofilter #justhappy [heart emoji] (sic)"

Ricki made the announcement shortly after admitting that seeing her hair grow again had changed her life.

The actress battled hair loss for around 30 years and she eventually decided to shave it off, as she'd grown tired of trying to keep it secret.

But after shaving her hair, Ricki started noticing that the new hairs which came through were much healthier than before.

She said: "It has given me my life back. And I know those are big words, but honestly, anyone that’s suffered with this knows what I’m talking about."