Kim Cattrall doesn't regret rejecting 'And Just Like That...'.

The 65-year-old actress starred as Samantha Jones in 'Sex and the City' between 1998 to 2004, but she rejected chance to reprise the role for the new TV series and she doesn't have any regrets about her decision.

An insider explained: "She isn’t even going to talk about not being part of 'And Just Like That...'"

Kim "is happier where she is in life now" - even though she "turned down" a big payday to reprise the role.

The TV star's life is now "drama-free" and she "doesn’t regret not being part of the revival".

Kim is looking forward with her career, rather than looking back and reprising the role of Samantha.

The insider told Us Weekly: "To her, that ship has sailed years ago."

Kristin Davis - Kim's former 'Sex and the City' co-star - previously confirmed that the revival series would "respect" Samantha.

The actress said: "There is respect for Samantha, there is ... it's part of the story."

Kristin also hit back at critics of the show, saying that it "speaks to" the modern world.

The Hollywood star - who has reprised the role of Charlotte Goldenblatt for the new series - explained: "We didn't want people to have the same expectations when obviously it's a different time, it's a different show that speaks to now. Thus, it's called 'And Just Like That'."

Kristin confessed to feeling frustrated by the criticism of the series.

She said: "People are like, ‘Why should they come back?’ and it really bugs me. Are women’s lives not interesting now? Nobody ever asks, ‘Why would you do this violent remake over and over again?’"