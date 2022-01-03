Rochelle Humes is "trying to find [her] feet again" after losing a "loved one".

The 32-year-old star has taken to Instagram to mark the beginning of 2022 and to explain her recent absence from the photo-sharing platform.

Rochelle - who has Alaia-Mai, eight, Valentina, four, and Blake, 14 months, with her husband Marvin - wrote on Instagram: "I wanted to wish you all a Happy New Year.

"Thank you for all of your messages, I know I've been quiet. Losing a loved one is never easy, so I'm trying to find my feet whilst holding my little family close and making some more memories. (sic)"

Rochelle - who previously starred in S Club 8 and The Saturdays - also shared a quote with her followers.

The quote read: "Although the world keeps turning and the sun comes up each day. Life has never been the same since you were called away.

"You were such a special person, so gentle, good and kind and have left the sweetest memories and thoughts of you behind. I only wish there was a way, that I could see you one more time, to thank you for the joy you bought, into this life of mine."

However, Rochelle didn't name the loved one who passed away.

The pop star previously took to social media over Christmas, when she expressed her appreciation for the support she's received.

She wrote online: "Team Humes want to wish you all a very Merry Christmas Holding our little loves closer than ever @marvinhumes

"I’m SO thankful for all of your love and support this year you are genuinely the best little gang I could ask for every message or comment is NEVER unnoticed. (sic)"